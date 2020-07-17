Eritrea: Effort to Enrich National Blood Transfusion Center

16 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Center, reported that as a result of the sustainable awareness raising activities blood capacity of the center in the past six months has increased by 95%.

Dr. Yohannes made the comment at the occasion where members of the first batch of the national service, bulletin committee of College of Adi-Keih and members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Asmara voluntary donated 250 bags of blood.

Dr. Yohannes went on to say that blood donation is increasing from time to time and that 99% are voluntary blood donors.

The Ministry of Health has put in place the necessary facility to accommodate voluntary blood donors and that was the main factor for increased voluntary blood donation, Dr. Yohannes added.

Dr. Yohannes further called on the public to reinforce participation in the program and save lives.

