Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

19 patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Southern Region respectively today. Out of the aggregate cases, 15 were quarantined in the environs of Adibara; 2 in Gergef; 1 in Ali-Gidir, Gash Barka Region; and the last one in Senafe, Southern Region.

All are nationals who returned from Sudan and Ethiopia through irregular land routes recently.

On the other hand, 42 patients have recovered fully and were released from hospitals in Gash Barka (37), Southern Region (4) and Central Region (1).

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 251.

149 of these have recovered fully and were released periodically from the respective hospitals while the remaining 102 continue to receive necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 July 2020