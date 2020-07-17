Tanzania: Turkey Salutes TZ As Peace Promoter

17 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alpha Nsemwa

THE Turkish embassy in the country has commended Tanzania for its outstanding peace keeping efforts.

The appreciations were expressed on Wednesday during the commemoration of the 4th anniversary since Turkey foiled a coup attempt that took place in July 2016.

Various members of the Turkish community in Tanzania met to celebrate and remember victims who died in the event which marked a monumental turning point in Turkey's politi cal history.

Speaking briefly during the event, Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania,who recently ended his tenure of service Mr Ali Davutoglu, thanked the government for maintaining a stable relationship with Turkey.

"I came to Tanzania two times as an ambassador and during the period that I served here, the relationship between our country and Tanzania has prospered; That is why we remember the victims who died during the wars by sharing this precious moment with the people in this country who have taught us nothing more than peace, love and caring for one another ," said Mr Davotoglu.

He added that despite the major negative impact of the coup attempt in 2016, various efforts and measures by the Turkish government have yielded positive results, including economic recovery.

According to Mr Davotoglu, the achievements, including economic recovery recorded in four years since the coup attempt have enabled Turkey to continue implementing its investment drive in Tanzania in various areas, including education.

"After the coup we suffered a major setback in many areas and most of our operations ceased in some places. However, in time we have overcome the hurdles though not all of them but gladly we have managed to finance projects even in Tanzania where we have built schools which are well equipped and affordable to all people," he said.

In his remarks, Turkish Chargé d'affaire in Tanzania Onur Yay said the commemorations are held to honor the death of the victims who stood on the front to defend their country and protect their democracy.

"We celebrate today to remember the victims who shed their blood, risked their lives and died to protect their country to protect Turkish democracy by challenging other armed groups which intended to shake and disrupt foundation of the State," said Yay.

He further saluted the Tanzanian government for keeping up with their presence in the country while supporting their activities which have taught them how important it is to foster bilateral relationship with a peaceful country such as Tanzania.

"I feel comfortable here, it feels good to be here and I can say this country is one of those few countries which have diversity of cultures, security, harmony and people are always welcome here so I look forward to sharing many more events in this country," concluded Mr Yay.

Turkey witnessed the bloodiest coup attempt in its political history on July 15, 2016, when a section of the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation in several major cities to topple the government and unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was subsequently foiled.

