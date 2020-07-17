Central Africa: Ratification of ECCAS Treaties - Foreign Ministers Evaluate Process

In a video conference on July 14, 2020 within the framework of the 10th Ordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the sub region, they evaluated the state of the ratification of revised treaties.

Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), meeting within the framework of the 10th Ordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the sub region evaluated the state of the ratification of revised treaties amongst member States. External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella presented Cameroon's view points in the session which is a prelude to the upcoming ECCAS Heads of State Conference scheduled for July 30, 2020, a summit which will amongst other things be dedicated to the putting in place of a new ECCAS executive. Deliberations were moderated by the Gabonese Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alain Claude Bilié By Nze and had two principal points on the agenda; evaluating the ratification process of treaties and the financial contribution of member States.

Going by information from the session, Cameroon has already ratified all signed treaties within the sub region and has contributed 40 per cent of its financial requirements for the regional economic bloc. ECCAS Ministers in their concertation dwelt on the preselection of candidatures to different positions in the Commission in conformity with binding laws.

As per the new configuration text of ECCAS, out of the 11 member countries (Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Rwanda, Sao Tomé et Principe) more than five including Cameroon have already ratified the treaty. The President of the Council of Ministers said the other countries had requested for a few days to complete the ratification process.

With regards to positions, Angola is vying for the presidency with Cameroon having manifested interest for the post of Commissioner, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, while the Democratic Republic of Congo is presenting a candidate for Political, Peace and Security Affairs.