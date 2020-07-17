Tanzania: JPM - No Aspirant Is My Personal Choice

THE Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Chairman, President John Magufuli, has categorically stated that he does not personally back up any of the CCM cadres who have picked nomination forms seeking endorsement to vie for various posts.

He issued the statement on Thursday in Dodoma, as part of remarks after swearing in individuals to whom he appointed to various leadership positions on Wednesday, including regional and district commissioners.

Dr Magufuli explained that he was prompted to clarify the stance, after it came to his attention that some CCM cadres who have picked nomination forms seeking endorsement to vie for various elective posts, have been using his name as a scoring card.

The top CCM leader disclosed that by on Thursday morning, a total of 8,205 CCM cadres had collected nomination forms for legislative seats under different categories across the country.

" I haven't personally sent anyone to pick the nomination forms; I have heard that some aspirants are claiming that I have instructed them to take the initiative. These are outright lies because I have not done that and this won't happen," he remarked.

He urged CCM cadres who are eligible to vote for aspirants to make wise choices, based on the party's determination to field competent candidates.

The President said Dar es Salaam Region alone had so far attracted 829 aspirants.

Other regions with high numbers of aspirants are Kagera (328), Arusha (320), Kilimanjaro (82) and Zanzibar (53).

Dr Magufuli said out of 8205 aspirants, 65,133 are seeking for constituencies, 1,539 special seats nominations while 133 are seeking for seats in the House of Representatives.