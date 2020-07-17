Kenya: Golf Tees Off at Ruiru, Vet Lab, Nyali Despite COVID-19 Chaos

It is back to back action at Ruiru Sports Club whose par 72 course, now in an excellent condition following the launch of the irrigation system, hosts the July Monthly Mug, which follows last weekend's March Mug.

A very popular event at Ruiru, this year's July Monthly Mug which has attracted a field of 216 players, is once again being sponsored by a club member Polycap Igathe. This year's event marks 20 years since Igathe started sponsoring it.

"I started sponsoring the July Mug in 2000. It was my way of socialising with my friends in my home town. Being a proud member of the Club, it always gives a great pleasure in sponsoring the July Mug. I thank God who has been gracious enough in enabling me to sponsor every year," said Igathe, the Group Chief Commercial Officer at Equity Bank.

Club captain Thomas Mwaura says the course has been prepared well for the resumption of golf, though with the recent rains, the rough has equally grown and very tough. Mwaura says as usual, there will be no prize-giving ceremony. This is because every club is expected to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

"Here we strictly follow the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines where the players leave after their having consistently supported the July Mug for two decades besides other support he has given to the club," said Mwaura who will be one of the leading players who will vie for the top prize during the weekend.

Others seeking the July Mug will be club chairman Peter Mwaura and some of the club's leading players like Ben Omondi, the club's Green Keeper Patrick Wainaina, Willy Kagicha, and lady player Catherine Wambui.

Away at Vet Lab Sports Club, Adam Nyaga, the club captain will host the April Monthly Mug where only 60 players were drawn, though a number of post entry slots are available for those wishing to play either in the morning or afternoon.

Down at the Coast, Nyali Golf and Country Club will stage the March Monthly Mug which has also attracted a small field though more players are expected to play as post entry. Some of the players expected to vie for the Mug includes single handicappers Kim Lanxe, William Kaguta and Omar Kaingu Lewa among others.