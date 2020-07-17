Somalia: PM Lands in Garowe for the Funeral of Late Former PM

16 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khiare leading a delegation from the government has arrived in Garowe on Thursday for the burial of former PM Hassan Abshir Farah.

The plane carrying the lifeless body of the late PM first landed at Mogadishu airport early in the morning, where President Farmajo and other Govt officials attended Janaza prayers.

The body has been laid to rest in Garowe the administrative capital of Puntland.

Hassan Abshir Farah who was born in 1945 served as Prime Minister of the transitional government from November 2001 to December 2003.

He also served as a member of parliament and the mayor of Mogadishu before President Mohamed Siyad Barre's military regime was overthrown in 1991 by warlords.

