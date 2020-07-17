Somalia: NIEC Chairwoman Reaches Dhusamareb Ahead of Election Talks

A delegation led by Somalia's electoral body chairwoman Halima Yarey has arrived in Dusamareb, capital of Galmudug regional state on Thursday morning.

She is expected to attend a conference between Somali regional states and President Farmajo, along with PM Hassan Ali Khaire who is now in Puntland capital.

The upcoming talks will center on the disputed 2020/21 elections.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has recently announced that he supports cabinet decision on holding timely elections in the country this year.