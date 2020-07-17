Zimbabwe: Willard Katsande in Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

Zimbabwe international footballer Willard Katsande has issued a strong challenge to men urging them to break their silence on gender-based violence.

In a video currently trending on social media platforms, the footballer says he has been reading and hearing about rape and killings of women and children.

"Today I have special message to all men out there, for the past few days I've been hearing and reading news about men raping and killing women and children. This is enough, so today I decide to break my silence" Katsande said.

He said he was challenging his colleagues to break the silence and spread the information as they are role models.

"These are our grannies, mothers, sisters and daughters. Me and you, we have a serious job to do in our society. Let's teach our sons how to treat women. Today, I decide to challenge all my colleagues to break their silence and spread the gospel. Some of these guys who are doing this, they look up to us. So I challenge you guys to break your silence." said Katsande.

Katsande has become popular on social media with his newly found fashion style since the beginning of the lockdown.