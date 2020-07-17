Zimbabwe: Willard Katsande in Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

15 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Zimbabwe international footballer Willard Katsande has issued a strong challenge to men urging them to break their silence on gender-based violence.

In a video currently trending on social media platforms, the footballer says he has been reading and hearing about rape and killings of women and children.

"Today I have special message to all men out there, for the past few days I've been hearing and reading news about men raping and killing women and children. This is enough, so today I decide to break my silence" Katsande said.

He said he was challenging his colleagues to break the silence and spread the information as they are role models.

"These are our grannies, mothers, sisters and daughters. Me and you, we have a serious job to do in our society. Let's teach our sons how to treat women. Today, I decide to challenge all my colleagues to break their silence and spread the gospel. Some of these guys who are doing this, they look up to us. So I challenge you guys to break your silence." said Katsande.

Katsande has become popular on social media with his newly found fashion style since the beginning of the lockdown.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.