Namibia: Walvis Bay Residents Face COVID-19 Stigma

WALVIS Bay residents who moved to other towns say they are experiencing discrimination and stigma because the coastal town has become Namibia's epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

The Namibian spoke to a number of residents who confirmed such experiences in other Namibian towns.

Lucky Shipanga, who lives in the Narraville area at Walvis Bay, said he was recently barred from attending a funeral in Windhoek.

Shipanga said arrangements had been made to facilitate his travel to the funeral, which included getting tested for the virus in order to be issued a travel permit.

He said the stigmatisation is due to a lack of awareness and education on the virus, as well as misinformation spreading among members of the public.

"Stigmatisation is always found in a community where people don't understand issues. It looks like whoever comes from Walvis Bay now is [seen as] carrying a virus. It is mere exaggeration," he said.

Similarly, a Walvis Bay resident who left the town before the first coronavirus case was confirmed at the town, said people treat him like someone who tested positive for the virus because he comes from the town.

The man spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity for fear of further stigmatisation.

"I was visiting friends and family in other towns, and I park my car at home when I want to go to the shops or an outing in some towns.

"When people see the number plate on my car, they start moving away from me. Even my friends are now being stigmatised, although they are not from Walvis Bay," he said.

The man said he had to arrange a place to stay for a friend who had travelled from Windhoek to Otjiwarongo as he was refused entry to a bed and breakfast establishment.

He says when the receptionists saw his friend's car they said they were being careful with Walvis Bay residents, despite an explanation that the friend works in Windhoek, although his vehicle was registered at Walvis Bay.

These incidents are not isolated.

Another Walvis Bay resident, who has been staying on her farm outside Usakos since the first lockdown was announced, lamented similar experiences.

"I usually take the elderly from the farm to Usakos for hospital visits and to collect their pensions. They were always eager to travel in my car.

"Nowadays, they all chose to sit at the back. Nobody wants to sit in front with me," she said.

Walvis Bay mayor Wilfried Immanuel appealed to Namibians to support the people from the town and not reject them because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are all Namibians and we should stand together. The virus did not come from Walvis Bay. It just happened to spread in the town. That does not mean people have to write off others who come from there.

Gail Taukuheke, a social worker at Walvis Bay who deals with Covid-19 cases, also urged the nation to be sympathetic to fellow Namibians from the coastal town.

"I am worried about this stigmatisation. People will be afraid to seek help, believing that they will be subjected to stigmatisation," she said.

Taukuheke implored Namibians to approach the situation with sensitivity and empathy.