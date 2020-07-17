Namibia's First COVID-19 Expo

16 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Responding to the changing needs of businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Officeconomix is currently hosting a Covid-19 expo which offers various small businesses an affordable platform to showcase their products under one roof.

Taking place at Officeconomix in Windhoek at the Black House, the event is the first of its kind and features 10 different exhibitors advertising their products and services, such as Kosmos 94.1, Skin Scripts, Blikbeker Catering, Medisupply, Ubuntu Medical and In Touch Interactive Marketing.

Officeconomix's Paul Oosthuizen says the expo creates a platform for sharing information.

"We saw the opportunity because most small businesses don't have the means to display their Covid-19-related-products. Covid-19 is new and strange to all of us and is still spiking. We must take responsibility and all precautionary measures. The public who want to attend must know the organisers respect and implement regulations and legislation for the safety of everyone," Oosthuizen says.

For more information follow Officeconomix on Facebook.

- [email protected]; @rinelda mouton on social media

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.