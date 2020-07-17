Namibia's First COVID-19 Expo

Responding to the changing needs of businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Officeconomix is currently hosting a Covid-19 expo which offers various small businesses an affordable platform to showcase their products under one roof.

Taking place at Officeconomix in Windhoek at the Black House, the event is the first of its kind and features 10 different exhibitors advertising their products and services, such as Kosmos 94.1, Skin Scripts, Blikbeker Catering, Medisupply, Ubuntu Medical and In Touch Interactive Marketing.

Officeconomix's Paul Oosthuizen says the expo creates a platform for sharing information.

"We saw the opportunity because most small businesses don't have the means to display their Covid-19-related-products. Covid-19 is new and strange to all of us and is still spiking. We must take responsibility and all precautionary measures. The public who want to attend must know the organisers respect and implement regulations and legislation for the safety of everyone," Oosthuizen says.

