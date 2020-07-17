Lesotho: I Left Celtic to Embrace New Challenge - Seema

Joining Chippa United was a way of embracing new challenges, former Likuena captain Lehlohonolo Seema has said.

Seema was announced as Chippa gaffer on Monday this week on a three-year deal starting immediately.

The ex-Orlando Pirates skipper joined Chippa from Bloemfontein Celtic, where he was head coach since the beginning of the season. Seema has been part of Celtic technical team since 2013 assisting different coaches until January last year when he was appointed head coach assisted by John Maduka.

Seema told the Lesotho Times on Tuesday that it was a difficult decision for him to leave Celtic after seven years, a side he also captained before joining Orlando pirates in 2006.

He however, said it was time for him to move out of his comfort zone and look for new challenges.

"The move happened quickly but I must say it wasn't an easy decision because I have been with Celtic for a long time," Seema said.

"But I think it is now the time for me to also get out of my comfort zone and look for new challenges.

"At some point in life, one must grow and the only way to do so is moving to face new challenges."

Seema left Celtic in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup and ninth in the league table with 28 points from 21 matches while Chippa are on position 12 with 26 points from the same number of matches.

Chippa boss Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi is infamous for axing coaches but Seema said he was not worried about that.

"Styles (Phumo former Likuena coach) used to say coaches can fired on the first day, so I know that it comes with the job and it doesn't worry me.

"I believe in my abilities and know what I have to do. My job for now is to help the team maintain its league status then start preparations for next season. We must win two or three of the remaining six matches to survive.

"I also have the chairman's support and I think the fact that I was given a three-year deal shows that he believes in me. He also promised to support me and help me get the players that I will need next season. However, there is pressure but what we need more than anything else is to grow."

The former Bantu player also refuted speculation that he left Celtic because of the side's financial challenges. So bad is the team's financial situation that a few months ago it was rumoured that he had been paid just M1 000. He however, rubbished the claims.

"I have been with that team for a long time and their financials have never been an issue for me. However, like I have said, I grabbed an opportunity to tackle a new challenge. It has nothing to do with money," Seema said.