Kenya: Wazalendo Coach Targets Africa Clubs Championship

Wazalendo Hockey Club coach Fidelis Kimanzi says he will not set the bar too high for his players as they make a return to the forthcoming Africa Cup for Clubs Championship.

Kimanzi said he will be contented if the side that last played in the event in 2007 in Egypt will give a good account of themselves.

Impressive Wazalendo qualified for the annual event scheduled for November 30 to December 5 in Blantyre, Malawi, after finishing second behind eventual winners and champions Butali Sugar Warriors during the 2019 men's Kenya Hockey Union Premier League.

The top two teams from each gender at the conclusion of the league earn automatic tickets to the annual event.

"We will be out to expose our players. We have a formidable but relatively young side. We will not put pressure on them but if they can play well adhering to our system of play and try to match their opponents then it will be good enough," said Kimanzi who early this year was appointed the men's national team coach.

PUNCHING BAG

"But that does not mean we will be comfortable being the punching bag of the competition. We are, however, glad we will participate in the event and we can't wait to see what it has in store for us," he said.

Kimanzi, a former Kenya Breweries Hockey team player, said they have beefed up the squad after signing four players from the second-tier Super League sides.

The four players are midfielder Clifford Omare (University of Eldoret), goalkeeper Tony Kitheka and defender Dan Obonyo both from Multi-Media University, and Parklands' midfielder Boniface Dombi. "Our then captain Kenneth Munialo moved to Butali and I believe the new signings will fill the gap ahead of the new season. The players are currently training in small groups of four to six in their respective localities with close supervision from their attached coaches," said the 47-year-old Kitui High School alumnus.

Ahead of the launch of Mchanga platform for raising funds towards club Championships at the City Park Stadium, on Sunday 1pm, the tactician said the move was to challenge other self supporting teams that they can participate in the event with proper planning.

The club has a budget of Sh6.81 million that will cater for teams preparations, traveling, accommodations, kitting and equipment.