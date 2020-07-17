Namibia: Keetmans Inmates Tested for COVID-19

15 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

Inmates at the Keetmanshoop police holding cells were tested for Covid-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms.

The //Kharas police crime investigations coordinator, Chrispin Mubebo, on Wednesday confirmed that two inmates with flu-like symptoms were taken to the local hospital for testing for coronavirus on Tuesday.

"Any inmates identified to be experiencing flu-like symptoms will be sent for testing," he added.

Mubebo allayed fears of possible Covid-19 infection in the cells: "We must bear in mind that this time of the year is flu season."

He conceded that the holding cells were overcrowded, and said negotiations with the courts to release suspects detained for petty cases are on cards.

Mubebo revealed that the cells were designed to accommodate 50 people but they were holding 85 inmates.

"We are struggling to keep the numbers the cells were designed for," he added.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

