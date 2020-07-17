Sudan: UN Human Rights Council 44 - Enhanced Interactive Dialogue On Sudan

press release

London — The UK's International Ambassador for Human Rights, Rita French, delivered this statement during the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on Sudan.

Thank you Madam President, and thank you to OHCHR for your briefing today.

The 2019 revolution provided an opportunity for an historic shift in Sudan's approach to human rights after decades of misrule. We are pleased that the Transitional Government has seized this opportunity.

We welcome their public commitment to freedom, peace, and justice, and the initial steps they have taken in the last year to ensure human rights are better protected, such as the repeal of public order laws, the criminalisation of Female Genital Mutilation, and progress on freedom of religion or belief, including changes to apostasy laws.

We welcome the announcement that the OHCHR Office in Khartoum is fully operational. We hope that the spirit of cooperation between OHCHR and the Government of Sudan continues, so as to support Sudan in meeting its human rights commitments.

We further welcome the announcement that OHCHR field offices are scheduled to open in December to ensure monitoring and analysis of human rights across the country, including in conflict-affected areas.

How can the international community work with the OHCHR country office to support meaningful change for the people of Sudan?

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office