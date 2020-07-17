Sudan: Nelson Mandela in Sudan - a Historic 1962 Journey

analysis

Nelson Mandela's 1962 journey to Sudan was not only an important moment in Pan-African solidarity, it also saw him being granted a Sudanese passport.

There is a story circulated across Sudanese media as well as the literature on Sudan's support for African liberation movements that Nelson Mandela was granted a Sudanese diplomatic passport when he visited Khartoum in 1962, which facilitated his tour to some countries of the African continent back then.

This story is simplistic, on one hand, and lacks accuracy, on the other. It is simplistic because it tries to restrict Sudan's significant support for the anti-apartheid liberation movement in South Africa to mere travel documents for the great freedom fighter. It is furthermore inaccurate due to the fact that when Mandela entered Sudan, he was actually carrying a passport with an entry visa from one of Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad. It is true that he was granted a Sudanese passport, but that was in a bigger context, to be elaborated below.

In fulfilment of a pledge he made to carry out his struggle from within the country, Mandela never travelled outside of South Africa till 1962. When the...