Ghana: La Dadekotopon Earmarks Gh¢1.4 Million for Rehabilitation of Schools

16 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

The La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) is to spend GH¢1, 394,424.74 on the rehabilitation and maintenance of some dilapidated schools in the municipality.

The schools are Maale Dada Basic School, South La estate two primary and Kindergarten (KG) and Chiringa Complex KG.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Solomon Kotei-Nikoi disclosed these when he led chiefs and staff of the assembly to the affected schools and handed over documents to contractors to kick-start the project.

Most of the affected schools had their roofs ripped off and in a dilapidated condition as a result of bad weather and poor maintenance.

Mr Kotei-Nikoi explained that the situation had adverse effect on teaching and learning in schools within the municipality.

He said that out of the total amount, GH¢ 465,401.69 would be spent on Maale Dada basic school, GH¢580,000 on South La Estate '2' Primary and KG and GH¢349,023.05 on Chiringa complex KG.

Mr Kotei-Nikoi indicated that the government attached much importance to education as the key element for the nation's development, adding that it was the reason for the government's continuous commitment of more resources to the education sector.

"The best legacy any leader can leave to its future leaders is education, since education is the hemp of development, contractors are awarded with the contract to complete rehabilitation work on the affected school buildings within three months and my officials will devise a mechanism for monitoring and keeping a check on ongoing repair works which should be up to standards," he noted.

Mr Fiifi Boison, Managing Director of Maksams Company Limited, who spoke on behalf of the contractors, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for the trust they had reposed in them and assured of working hard and effectively to beat the dead line.

