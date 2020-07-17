Ghana: COVID-19 National Trust Fund Gives Items to 7 Health Facilities in 3 Regions

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund on Tuesday distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical items to seven treatment and health centres in the Western, Central and Western North regions, to help manage the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Beneficiaries were the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH), Tarkwa Government Hospital, Axim Government Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, Dunkwa Government Hospital and the St John of God Hospital in Sefwi Wiawso.

Each received infrared thermometers, scrub suits, head covers, coveralls, heavy duty aprons, disposable aprons, assorted gloves, surgical facemasks and goggles.

The donation is part of consignment worth GH₵10 million to be distributed to institutions and individuals who are directly engaged in the combat against COVID-19 across the country.

Already, similar programmes had been held in Tamale and Kumasi, with the last round to be held in Accra today for the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta and Oti regions.

Presenting the items at ENRH, a Trustee of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, appealed to the beneficiaries to avoid red-tapeism and distribute the equipment according to the set objectives.

She recalled media reports which spoke about complaints from health professionals concerning the lack and inadequate supply of PPE and other logistics, despite efforts by government and other institutions to adequately equip and protect frontline workers in the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution, Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie explained, was meant to fill the gaps in the supply of the PPE and other medical items to frontline workers for the fight against the coronavirus.

So far, she said the Trust Fund had spent about GH₵32,581,233.90 out of the total amount of GH₵53,911,294.87 received as donations.

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, noted that the gesture had arrived at a time when COVID-19 cases were increasing in the region, stressing that "the disease is real."

The Medical Director of ENRH, Dr Joseph Tambil, on behalf of the centres, commended the COVID- 19 Trust Fund for its vision in mobilising resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.