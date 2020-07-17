Ghana: Faisal Target On Loan Kotoko Striker

16 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

King Faisal Babes Chief Executive Officer, Anwar Sadat, claims the club is ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC on permanent basis.

Osman played on loan from the Porcupine Warriors for King Faisal and was instrumental as he notched eight goals in 14 matches and also provided four assists.

Sadat says King Faisal is open for negotiations with Asante Kotoko for the transfer of the prolific attacker.

Reports suggest Asante Kotoko will recall Osman before the beginning of next season.

"Many of the players came on loan especially Ibrahim Osman. For Ibrahim, we are ready to negotiate with Kotoko," he said on Kessben FM.

"But the problem is who to approach at the club. There's been a change of management at the club. We don't know who is in charge form but immediately we identify the person we will go to the negotiation table and begin the process.

"We will look at the best option, if it's a matter of extending the loan or there is a possibility of signing him out-rightly from the club." -Ghanasoccernet

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.