Ghana: Rotary Club of Accra South Inducts New Executives

It was a night of wee-feeling at the handing-over ceremony held by the Rotary club of Accra South where newly elected officers for the 2020-2021 Rotary year were sworn in at Accra last week.

The purpose of the swearing-in ceremony was to usher new executives to take up a service-above-self roles in their new endeavours to help in the attainment of the club's goals for the year.

The board of the Rotary Club of Accra South are Gerry van Dyck, President of the club, Past President Patrick Nutor,Vice President, Rotarian Perpetual Buckman, Club Secretary, Rotarian William Ohene-Kwayisi, Club Treasurer, Rotarian David Suttah, Sergeant at Arms, Rotarian George Arko-Dadzie, President Elect.

The new President of Rotary Club of Accra South, Gerry van Dyck expressed gratitude to the club members for the confidence reposed in him to lead the club's affairs for the Rotary year 2020-2021, and promised to deliver the best during his tenure.

Immediate Past President of the club, Mr. Patrick Nutor congratulated Gerry van Dyck for his new position, and told him not to hesitate to consult him for assistance when needed.

Also, there were new executives sworn as club directors to help in chalking excellent results for Rotary Club of Accra South, these club directors are Past Assistant Governor David Tettey, Past President Kathleen Williams, ARPIC Robert Mills, Past President Larry Jiagge, Charter President Tony Lithur.

Mr. Gerry van Dyck, new President of the club, reiterated that, the club has undertaken several service projects over the past years, and these projects falls within the scope of Rotary's six areas of focus which includes promoting peace, fighting diseases, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education, and growing local economies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He entreated all members of the Rotary Club of Accra South to collaborate efficiently to help achieve developmental goals for the club in the prospective years.

The ceremony was interspersed with an awards presentation to hardworking Rotarian who tremendously helped the club in the 2019-2020 projects to be successfully executed

The Awardees include Past President Kristine Lartey for her good work done in helping the club attain and exceed its fund-raising goals for the 2019-2020 Rotary year.

While Rotarian Larry Jiagge also received an award for his good work done in helping in the club's fund-raising goals for the 2019-2020 Rotary year and have consistently raised significant amounts for the club.

Another award was given to Rotarian Patrick Nutor, the President of 2019-2020 Rotary year for his contributions to the attainment of the ideals of Rotary and leaving behind a legacy of healthy finances, and generous contributions

Rotarian CP Tony Lithur received an award for his good works done for the club, and as a Chairman for the Fund-raising Committee who propelled Rotary Club of Accra South to a new level.

The club described him as an everlasting source of goodwill and good cheer who exemplify service above self.