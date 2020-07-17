Cameroon: Turkish Democracy and National Unity Day - Ambassador Hails President Biya's Support

This was during yesterday's commemoration of the 4th Anniversary of the failed attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, His Excellency Ayse Sarac, has praised the collaboration of President Paul Biya and the Cameroonian people in the fight to put an end to FETO (A Gülen movement referred by the current Turkish Government as a terrorist group). The Turkish Ambassador was speaking at her residence in Yaounde in the presence of members of government and diplomatic corps. During the brief ceremony to commemorate the 4th Anniversary of the failed coup attempt in Turkey on the 15th of July 2016, the Turkish diplomat said, thanks to the solidarity and support of the Cameroonian government, FETO affiliated schools were successfully transferred to Maarif Foundation, an act which testify the ever existing and strong relations between Cameroon and Turkey.

She said, Turkey has a deep-rooted democratic tradition which goes back to the 19th century. It is this democratic tradition that FETO tried to destroy in an attempted coup on July 15, 2016 by infiltrating agents into the army and disobeying the chain of command of the armed forces leading to the deadliest terrorist attack that Turkey has ever had since its foundation in 1923. During this savagery and treachery attack she went on, the parliament building, presidential complex, building of the Turkish National Police Special Operations in Ankara were boomed, while lethal military equipment were used against innocent civilians, who took to the streets to defend their democratic institutions. Though it ended with 251 people killed and 2000 injured, the incident was a trial of strength and perseverance for Turkish democracy and the State. The traitors did not take into account the glorious resistance of the Turkish people. Thanks to their heroic act, 15th of July was declared by the government of Turkey as "Democracy and National Unity Day", she explained.

After four years therefore, the Turkish government has successfully eradicated the FETO terrorists' instruments that were posing an existential threat for our democracy. Today, we are here to honour all our heroes who sacrificed their lives to fight for democracy and unity of our country.