Cameroon: Better Structure the Base

Observable mad rush by female footballers in Cameroon to ply their trade in foreign countries may appear promising from first sight but when one looks at most of the destinations and what the youngsters get as take home, the situation becomes disturbing. It is obviously a truism that in life, the search for betterment is a permanent venture. However, once this is done at all cost, minding less about the short, medium and long-run consequences, there is every reason to worry. And Cameroon definitely needs to worry about its budding athletes.

It has been decried not once in the male category where any youth who learns how to kick the round object almost always wants to step out of the country. The uncontrollable exodus of athletes becomes the more mindboggling when it concerns female footballers. They who are more vulnerable to most life's challenges coupled with the fact that female football across the globe is yet to get the acclaim known of the king sports in the male category.

But as Cameroon and Cameroonians decry the rampant movement of female footballers to sometimes obscured championships or clubs, a few questions beg for answers. What are the push and pull factors? What does the country lose in such movements and above all, what do the athletes and their families risk in some of those easily perilous movements?

No one doubts the fact that most athletes are of the opinion that it pays better playing out of the country. Some of the few cases where professional female players have made it big in foreign championships have pulled many youngsters or ignited their families to push them into going out in quest of the greener pastures. Even if most of those who rush to play abroad hardly get what they were promised from the onset, many are those who prefer the even sorry state of affairs out there than the near cacophony back home.

Talking about the situation locally vis-à-vis female football, fear is irresistible. Very little is known about the local female championship and how it is structured. Very few know when it starts and ends and how clubs manage those who play therein. In the midst of this, players who distinguish a bit even in the mediocre championship are easily fooled into going just anywhere out of the country. Worse still, most of the agents who take such players out of the country are just shylock business people who simply capitalise on the youngsters' anxiety even in naivety, coupled with disorder in the local championship to 'sell' the girls anywhere.

The need to better structure the local championship; call it the base, is therefore imperative! Clubs should, as a matter of priority, be made to migrate from individual entities to associations with possibilities of opening up their shares to multiple shareholders. This at least, ascertains the sustainability of the clubs and their players who must as well be linked to clubs by contracts with clearly defined clauses as concerns their rights and responsibilities. Those who come for player scouting should be clearly identified and their "Dos" and "Don'ts" spelt out. Above all, the local championship should be better structured, sponsors sought and visibility mechanisms put in place for talented players. Only then can the girls shine and lead worthy lives from their job like is the case elsewhere or with some male folks.