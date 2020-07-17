Liberia: 'We Will Beat Them'

-Sen. Wesseh Speaks Of CPP's Strengths Ahead of December 8

Ahead of the much anticipated December 8, 2020 senatorial elections in the country, Senator Conmany Wesseh of the Unity Party, representing River Gee County, one of the associates of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) said the collaboration is well prepared to 'beat' all oppositions by winning the 15 senatorial seats across the country.

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) is a conglomeration of four leading opposition political parties in Liberia.

They include; The Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Alexander Cummings, Liberty Party (LP) of Sen. Nyongblee Karnga-Lawrence, All Liberian Party (ALP) of Benoni Urey and the former governing Unity Party of former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The collaboration first 'decisive victory' was in 2019 when Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of the Liberty Party defeated Madam Paulita C.C. Wie of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in a by-elections following the death of Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherriff.

The CPP also won in Bong County when Senator Henrique Tokpah won on the ticket of the Unity Party defeating Representative Josiah Marvin Cole of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Meanwhile, appearing on OkayFM late Tuesday evening, Senator Conmany Wesseh and aspirant for the Unity Party chairmanship, said they will win in all of the counties, saying 'We Will Beat Them"

Although he didn't speak further on their strategies, but sounded very optimistic.

According to him, due to the strength of the CPP, there have been series of criticisms aimed at standard bearers of the Collaborating Political Parties.

"They saw the strength in the CPP. Some people criticized our standard bearers of the CPP. UP is a humble party. No one forced any of the parties into collaboration, they know what the UP is capable of. Our partners are very mindful and we will hold together," he said.

He added; "Our party will support its candidate. The collaboration at the moment, we have the best. We will guard the parties."

For his part, Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon of the Liberty Party said he will participate in any primary if it meets the approval of the CPP and if he is not successful, he will support whoever wins.

Recently, the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) revealed its ambition of winning all of the 15 senatorial seats across the country in the impending December 8, 2020 elections.

It did not give any details on how it intends to win all the seats.

Liberians are expected to go to the poll on December 8, 2020 to elect new 15 senators who will correct the constitutional number to 30 senators.

Despite the party's ambition of winning all fifteen seats, insiders say the main target of the party is to reclaim Montserrado County, a place it considers as its 'stronghold' from the opposition community, now represented by Senator Abraham Darius Dillon in the Liberian Senate

Senators Seeking Reelection:

Senators seeking reelections are: Sando Dazoe Johnson (NPP, Bomi (2011), Henry Willie Yallah, Bong-NDC (2011), Armah Zolu Jallah, Gbarpolu, NPP (2011), Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Grand Bassa, LP (2013), Alphonso G. Gaye, Grand Gedeh, UP (2011), Peter Sonpon Coleman, Grand Kru, CDC (2011), George Tamba Tengbeh, Lofa, UP (2011), Oscar A. Cooper, Margibi, UP (2011), H. Dan Morais, Maryland, NPP (2011), Abraham Darius Dillon, Montserrado, LP (2019), Thomas Semandahn Grupee, Nimba, NUDP (2011), Matthew N. Jaye, RiverGee, Independent (2011), Dallas Advertus V. Gueh, Rivercess, LDP, (2011) Augustine Chea, Sinoe, CDC and Victor Watson of Grand Cape Mount (2019) respectively.

It can be recalled that only two of the 15 senators that re-contested in 2014 senatorial elections were reelected by their people.

They include Senators Prince Yormie Johnson of Nimba and Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong County, now Vice President of Liberia.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.