Liberia: Rep. Domah Urges Pres. Weah

Nimba County electoral district seven Representative Roger Domah is urging President George Weah to speed up with the appointment of board members to the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Hospital (JFDMH) in Tappita, Nimba District Six and the Nimba County Community College (NCCC) in Sanniquellie respectively.

According to the Nimba district seven Representative, it is a pity for such viable entities to be operating without a board, something he said is seriously hampering their operations.

The Unity Party stalwart said those professional institutions need boards that will help the administrations to ensure their objectives are met.

He said the lawmaker of Nimba County electoral district six, where the hospital is located has written the Liberian leader since 2018 regarding the essence of the board, but no response from the office of the President.

Representative Domah said his colleague, Representative Twain Dorwohn Gleekia, due to the numerous noise at the hospital, wrote the president to address the situation, but he is yet to get response.

"There is a need for board. The board will really galvanize supports for the functioning of the hospital. Even NCCC has been operating since 2018 without new board members appointed. They have just been operating quasi board during graduation. Solution is needed," Representative Domah made the call when he was honored by the National Civil Society Watch of Liberia as the Outstanding Humanitarian Lawmaker of the year.

He added "I want the president to speed up with the appointment of new board members at the two institutions."

At the same time, Representative Roger Domah has been honored by the National Civil Society Watch of Liberia for his 'unmatched humanitarian contributions to individuals and institutions' for capacity building and infrastructural development as lawmaker.

The National Civil Society Watch of Liberia has been conducting award ceremonies geared at promoting and motivating personalities and businesses.

Speaking at the honoring ceremony at the Capitol Building Office Tuesday July 14, 2020, Sekou D. Sonii, President of the organization said Rep. Domah outspoken ability as a lawmaker to central government on key issues for national growth and development makes him unmatched and selected for the award.

The group said the lawmaker calls to government to disburse funds to health workers and health facilities in the fight against the COVID-19 are worthy of recognition and honor.

"In this backdrop, the Board of Directors, executives and members of this institution voted you ahead of other good lawmakers from Nimba County and Liberia at large during our National Retreat in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County for your numerous humanitarian calls and contributions to the society," Sonii read a statement on behalf of the group.

The organization urged the lawmaker to use the award as a motivation to continue his hard work and use his area of occupation to do more humanitarian works for the people of Liberia.

National Civil Society Watch of Liberia awarded Rep. Domah with a certificate and well-designed African cloth.

Responding, Representative Roger Domah said he was overwhelmed over his selection by the organization. According to him, he feels challenged to serve the people of his district and beyond.

"These are things you get when you fear God. We have people who have made impacts than me. I will work more as you challenged me to be visible and serve my people. I will make you proud," he said.

The Nimba County lawmaker further said "It will become a mockery if I don't follow your path. I delegate this award to the people of District seven. I will also encourage my colleagues to ensure we serve our people well."

This is the second award in less than three weeks after the Nimba County lawmaker was honored by the Patriotic Consciousness Association of Liberia (PACA).TNR

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.