Liberia: 'I Am Not a Gay'

16 July 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

At long last, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has responded to long standing insinuations regarding his sexuality.

There have been series of long standing allegations against the Montserrado County lawmaker that he is a 'gay' dating as far back as the regime of the Unity Party.

Recently, there were series of photos of the Liberty Party's stalwart on the social media depicting that he is a 'gay' and as such; Liberians should be aware.

But appearing on OkayFM Wednesday July 15, 2020, Senator Dillon refuted such insinuations saying it is a distraction from his detractors who are looking for anything to picture him wrong.

"I am not a gay. When they don't have issues, they go for anything. I am not a perfect person, but I am a Christian. I am not a gay," he refuted.

According to Senator Dillon, he has heard such statements on several occasions, but repeated that those calling him 'gay' don't have issues to discuss about him.

"People called me a gay. They don't have issues. They talk about my tied tongue, my dry legs," he added.

Recently, social media (Facebook) was flooded with a picture of a flamboyant mansion that is reportedly owned by Senator Dillon.

Speaking further on OkayFM, Senator Dillon said his opponents are looking for anything to make him look ugly because they don't have issues against him.

"There is a building in Nigeria. They took the photo and said I building mansion in Johnsonville. They are looking for issues on me," he said.

