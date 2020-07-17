Tanzania: Lukuvi Issues Ultimatum to Committee On Land Conflict Victims

LAND, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister, Mr William Lukuvi, has issued a 3-month ultimatum to a special committee formed to verify victims of land conflicts at Chang'ombe cemetery yard in Dodoma City.

Speaking to residents at Chang'ombe area here, the Minister pointed out that the special committee would verify 1,144 residents involved in the Chang'ombe cemetery land conflict.

The committee, which was formed by Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, drew its members from City Council, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (TISS).

Mr Lukuvi said there was shortcoming in a report by a special committee which interviewed few residents involved in the land conflict, pointing out at least 1,144 residents were involved in the land conflicts.

He said the special committee should collaborate with a five-member committee of Mtakuja Street, saying the special committee should interview all victims of the land conflict.

Mr Lukuvi ordered that the victims of land conflict should stop developing the areas in order to address the land conflict first.

He ordered Dodoma regional authorities to ensure that no one develops the area before addressing the land conflict.

Mr Lukuvi said he was aware of the land conflict since the time when he was the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman for ten years, urging the victims to accord maximum cooperation to a special committee while conducting verification.

Earlier, Dodoma City Council Director, Mr Godwin Kunambi, said the land conflict dates back to 1976 when CDA earmarked the 50 acre area for the cemetery, saying residents encroached the area after remaining idle for ten years.

He said the residents started to divide the plots to one another after ten years since CDA earmarked the area for the cemetery, saying in 2014/2015, the then Dodoma Municipal Council decided to formalize the area to become a residential area.

"After years, the land conflict emerged among the residents in the area," he observed