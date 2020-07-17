Tanzania: I&m Inaugurates Women Account

I&M Bank Tanzania has relocated its main branch and launched their first-ever account, exclusively for women.

The newly refreshed branch was testimony of the lender's commitment to the market and its customers who were loyal to the bank for over ten years having taken over from CF Union.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Deputy Governor, Financial Stability and Deepening Dr Bernard Kibesse applauded the bank for understanding the needs of their customers and responding positively by ensuring they get the best experience.

"[Your] ten years of existence in the market, with extensive trend of profit making gives the market a very high promising future to bank with I&M", Dr Kibesse who was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony said.

The bank took the opportunity of the ceremony to also officially launch their 'Tunaweza Women Account', a special product dedicated to women entrepreneurs.

Ambassador Bertha Semu-Somi, said the move will help women to improve their saving culture, while enabling them to meet their targeted economic dreams.

The launched women account has three variants namely Tunaweza Individual Savings Account, Tunaweza Current Account for businesses and Tunaweza Group Account for Associations.

I&M's CEO Said Baseer Mohammed said the lender salutes the spirit of women for striking the perfect balance between managing work and family.

"We believe that it is our responsibility as an organization to make opportunities available for women to invest in themselves," Mr Mohammed said.

The bank is celebrating 10 successful years of its existence in the country having originated from I&M holding in Kenya. I&M has branches in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Moshi.