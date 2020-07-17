Tanzania Journalists' Body Secures IFJ Membership

17 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

JOURNALISTS Workers Union of Tanzania (JOWUTA) has secured membership of International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

In a press statement released this week, JOWUTA Deputy Secretary General, Mr Said Mmanga said the announcement was made after IFJ held its meeting on July 9th, this year and accepted the application of JOWUTA as a full member category C.

The statement also quoted the JOWUTA Chairperson, Claud Gwandu praising IFJ decisions, saying that it will enable the union to join the international community in demanding freedom of information and better working environment for journalists.

"We believe in solidarity among journalists. This will be a huge opportunity for us to interact with other colleagues from different parts of the world, to enhance the free press and freedom of speech," reads part of the statement.

Currently, JOWUTA has more than 300 members.

Since it was officially registered, they have managed to train 204 female journalists on gender equity, equality and safety for female journalists.

It joins the IFJ, which represents more than 600,000 journalists in over 140 countries globally.

The statement also quoted Anthony Bellanger, the General Secretary of IFJ in his welcoming letter, saying that they are pleased that JOWUTA has joined the confederation of trade unions and associations of journalists.

"Membership of the IFJ is open to all free and independent national organisations that represent journalists and defend their interests. All our affiliates are committed to the IFJ Global Charter of Ethics for Journalists," said Brussels, Belgium headquartered journalists' federation.

