Ghana: Work Together to Improve Fortunes of NTC - NMC

16 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

The National Media Commission (NMC) has tasked workers of the New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers, to put aside their differences and work towards improving the fortunes of the company.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh, who made the call yesterday in Accra, said, the growth of the corporation could only be realised through a united front and urged them to eschew petty squabbles which had the potential to derail all efforts to make the entity profitable.

The meeting was the first of its kind to be held between the Board, Management and Staff of the Corporation, since the reconstitution of the Board in January this year.

Addressing workers, management and members of the Board of the state owned corporation, he noted that, there was the need for workers to recognise the contribution of each individual and to create a working environment which would spur co-operation and creativity.

Relating the advise in a parable, Mr Ayeboafoh, said "this is the cow whose milk we are all drinking; we can kill that cow or nurture it to continue to give us milk. Since our survival is on this milk, let's all do well to nurture it."

"Each one of us has a contribution to make and nobody should discard anybody's contribution," he stated.

Within the next three to four weeks, he said, the NMC, in consultation with the government, would announce a new Managing Director for the NTC.

He, however, noted that, the appointment of a new Managing Director would not mark an end of the Corporation's challenges and called for support from workers to drive growth.

"The appointment of a substantive Managing Director is not a panacea to the problems of this corporation, if every one of us would not resolve to work as hard as possible, even if we bring you Christ Jesus who can turn water into wine, and you refuse to co-operate with him, you will not succeed," he added.

Chairperson of the Board of NTC, Very Reverend Ama Afo-Blay, reiterated the need for unity and cooperation to change the fortunes of the corporation for the better.

She said a united staff had the capacity to address challenges confronting the corporation saying that "we are capable of turning things around if we put in our best and channel our efforts towards working for the good of our corporation."

Mr. Martin Adu-Owusu, the Acting Managing Director, in a welcome address described the meeting as unique because it was the first time the board was interacting with workers since their appointment.

He commended the NMC and the Board members for making time to discuss internal issues with the workers with the view of encouraging them to work hard.

