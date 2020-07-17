Ghana: Fake COVID-19 Contact Tracer Nabbed

16 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 23-year-old man who posed as a coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracer and allegedly took samples of 28 workers at East Legon in Accra has been arrested by the police.

Abdulai Baba Moro, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on June 7, 2020, Moro approached the complainant (name withheld) as a contact tracer for COVID-19 at East Legon and took sample of workers and collected GH₵3,750 as testing fees.

DSP Tenge said after receiving the results the workers suspected it to be false and a report was made to the Airport police who disguised themselves as civilians and underwent the testing process leading to his arrest.

She said an amount of GH₵1, 400 have since been retrieved from him

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the said test the suspect conducted on the workers revealed both negative and positive within 48 hours.

It was also revealed that two of the workers were placed on quarantine and medication prescribed for them on the advice of Moro.

