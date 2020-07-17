Sudan: Inflation in Sudan Surges

Khartoum — Sudan's annual inflation rate surged to 136.36 per cent in June, compared to 114.33 in May.

The Sudanese Central Bureau of Statistics attributed the higher inflation to the increase in prices of bread and grains, meat, fats, oils, legumes, and fresh milk. Higher costs for transportation, fuel, gas, charcoal, firewood, and cement has influenced the inflation rate as well.

