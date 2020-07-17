Tanzania: Names of Form Six Graduates for JKT Training Revealed

TANZANIA National Service, JKT has announced the names of form six graduates who are supposed to join training as per the requirement of the law on August 1, this year.

Speaking to reporters, Director of Personnel to National Service, Colonel Julius Kadawi said the graduates are supposed to report to their assigned respective camps from July 24th to 27th this year.

He said the sorted students have been assigned to Rwamkoma, Msange, Ruvu, Mpwapwa, Mafinga, Mlale, Mgambo, Maramba in Tanga, Makuyuni, Bulombora, Kanembwa, Mtabila, Itaka, Luwa, Milundikwa, Nachingwea, Kibiti and Oljoro.

"The form six graduates with physical disabilities are supposed to report at the Ruvu Camp in Coast Region which is designed with all needed infrastructure to accommodate them" he said Col Kadawi said the list of the students and their assigned camps have been posted to the website www.jkt.go.tz.

He asked the students to visit the website for information on the allocations.

He added that in the wake of Covid-19, all preventive measures and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health will be adhered to during their training in the camps.

Col Kadawi said during the training, the graduates will learn on patriotism, national unity, life skills, vocational skills and preparedness to serve the nation at all times.

Unlike previous years, the recruits are supposed to report with dark blue shorts, green vests, sport shoes, light blue bed sheets, socks, track suit and fare to and from their allocated camps.