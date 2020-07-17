Tanzania: Eymael Rues Striking Bluntness Despite Singida Rout

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Luc Eymael said they had a chance to score a minimum of six goals against relegated Singida United on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On the day, Yanga claimed a second slot on the league table following a deserved 3-1 win and have now maximised 67 points from 35 matches only two points ahead Azam FC who lost 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar on the same day.

For Singida United, they are just playing to finish their remaining matches before sliding down to play in the First Division League (FDL), next season.

"We created many chances but as you know, finishing is our big problem but I am happy that we have bounced back positively from the 4-1 loss we suffered against Simba," said Eymael.

Again, Eymael said some players failed to execute on the pitch what they have been told insisting that they failed to play simple football and instead, prefer to play complicated football.

On his part, Singida United coach Ramadhan Nsanzurwimo said it was a good performance from his side accompanied by negative results.

"We did not play like a team which has already been eliminated from the top flight league as the players gave it all only that the final outcome was not what we expected," he said.

He added that that psychologically, his players were good but since football has three results, the loss was inevitable on the day.

The slump saw Singida United unmoved from their 20th place on the ladder with 15 points and to make it worse, they have just won three matches in their 35 games, losing 26 encounters and posting 6 draws.

Meanwhile, Yanga's kit and merchandise suppliers GSM have called upon to talk unity in the club especially during this period as they lost the big opportunity to feature in CAF Confederation Cup next season.

"We all received negatively the 4-1 defeat but there is nothing we can do about it hence we need to remain focused and most importantly, uphold our unity," said GSM Investment Director Hersi Said.

He continued: "As GSM, we will play a big role to rebuild a competitive team for Yanga next season and what has happened this season should remain as a big lesson to us. "All areas which look weak in the team will be strengthened next season as we want to bring back smiles to many Yanga fans out there who have waited for long time without winning trophies," he said.

Up next, Yanga face Mwadui FC at the National Stadium in the city tomorrow as the season nears to its final destination.