Tanzania: Aga Khan Opens 345m/-Health Facility in Kibaha

RESIDENTS of Kibaha District and its environs are expected to get better healthcare services, after the Aga Khan Health Services (Tanzania), opened a 345m/-facility.

It is the first Aga Khan Polyclinic Health Centre in the town which will enable citizens to access quality, safe and affordable services.

The Head of Primary Medical Center in Dar es Salaam, Coast and Eastern Zone, Mr Shakir Bandari said the Aga Khan has invested $ 150,000 (about 345m/-), to build a modern system of providing Radiology services (PACS) and access to specialists through electronic/network--tele consultation.

"It is encouraging to see the full participation of this Institute in the growth of the health sector in Tanzania, and especially in the Coast Region," he said.

"We are pleased to come here with the leadership of Aga Khan Health Institute in Tanzania as well as stakeholders and community representatives at the ward and local level, to officially open this first Aga Khan Polyclinic Health Center in Kibaha," he said.

Mr Bandari noted that Aga Khan Polyclinic at Kibaha is the 23rd facility to be opened in a period of six years. He said in the Coast Region, they plan to add several other mini-clinics in the near future.

He said the centre will help to solve the challenges faced by the district, arguing that the availability of several services like Digital X- Ray, Ultrasound, laboratory, pharmacy, Pediatrics specialists, surgery and maternity as well as maternal and child health clinics, will be provided right there.

According to Mr Bandari, it's the institution's commitment to provide and promote quality, affordable services by building facilities that reach district level and facilitating medical services for those in need through National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and other insurance service providers.

The centre will provide modern clinics with 24 hour services to enable residents access unlimited healthcare from qualified professionals.

In his remarks, the Aga Khan Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Sisawo Konteh said the Institution will continue to partner with the government through the Ministry of Health in implementing major $ 12million (about 27bn/-) maternal and child health projects signed in 2017-2021.

He said the projects have been implemented in eight districts of Mwanza region, with the aim of reducing maternal mortality, building the capacity of health care providers and improving delivery rooms and its infrastructure.

"With great collaboration from other institutions and the government, we will support the growth of quality health care in the workplace, capacity building as well as the use of medical equipment to help Tanzanians," Konteh said.

Aga Khan Health Services (Tanzania) is celebrating 91 years since its inception in Tanzania and has continued to move quality health services to almost all Tanzanians through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) guidelines