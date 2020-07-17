Gambia: Eight Staff of EFSTH Contract COVID-19

Eight employees of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul have been confirmed positive of COVID-19 on Thursday, 16th July 2020 as the Gambia records fourteen new cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

The eight were; five nurses, two orderlies and one security officer.

Out of the fourteen recent confirmed cases, eleven were local transmission and three were imported cases. The newly confirmed cases brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to seventy-eight in The Gambia. There are six hundred and sixty-three (663) persons under quarantine in which three hundred and sixteen (316) persons were newly taken into quarantine while twenty-four (24) have been discharged.

The Gambia currently has forty-one (41) active cases of the virus and nine probable cases. Most of the healthcare workers were secondary cases with close contact with either case 061 or case 064 in a healthcare setting.