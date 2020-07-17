Namibia: Local COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 1000

17 July 2020
The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Thursday recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's cumulative confirmed cases to 1,032.

The Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said of the 72 new cases one is from Windhoek, one from Katima Mulilo, two from Swakopmund and 68 from Walvis Bay.

"The one in Windhoek is admitted at a local hospital, while the one from Katima Mulilo traveled from Walvis Bay," he said.

Shangula said the applicable protocols for the management of Covid-19 positive cases are being implemented.

Namibia currently has 999 positive active cases, 31 recoveries, and two deaths.

