Liberia: VP Taylor Wants Amendment to Rape Law

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor wants the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia submit an amendment to the rape law and increase the penalties.

Vice President Howard-Taylor believes it will end actions of rape against women and children across Liberia.

The Liberian Vice President also wants the Movement for One Liberia to establish community-based activities across the Country to create awareness about the crime.

According to her, Liberians should begin to name and shame perpetrators of rape.

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor also vowed to join forces with others for an end to rape, describing it as inhumane and unlawful.