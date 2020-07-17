Kenya: More Cuban Doctors Sent to Kenya

Cuba is sending a team of 20 specialised doctors to Kenya to help the country cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team, which is expected to arrive in Nairobi today afternoon, is part of the prestigious Henry Reeve Medical Brigade constituted by Fidel Castro in 2005 to deal with emergencies and serious epidemics.

"The team is on its way to Kenya," the Kenyan ambassador to Cuba, Mr Anthony Muchiri, told the Nation last night.

"This humanitarian mission which, save for the transport and accommodation costs, is normally at no-cost to the recipient country, is in the spirit of the existing strong bilateral relations between the two countries," he said.

Cuba has been sending a team of doctors to various countries as part of its medical diplomacy.

The medics have been sent to various European countries to help them cope with increasing numbers of coronavirus victims.

Last month, the government renewed a separate deal that allowed the Cuban doctors already in the country to continue with their operations.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has written to Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, saying the Memorandum of Understanding signed in May 2018 has been renewed and that the ministry will pay the doctors' salaries, while the counties will cater for their accommodation, transport and other work-related expenses.