Liberia: Consortium of Civil Society Organization Condemns Wrangling Between Cari and Africa Rice

Monrovia — The Consortium of Civil Society Organization of Liberia has condemned the internal wrangling between CARI and the Africa Rice managerial team.

According to the Consortium, their investigation has established that the OIC of CARI in person of Mrs. Paulette G. Findley has in recent times, continued to harass and embarrass the country Representative of Africa Rice, Mr. Inoussa Akintayo. Her allegations of Mr. Akintayo keeping expatriates in the CARI building are of no essence. Africa Rice is an International organization and operates widely in Africa and around the world. Where they operates, is where they reside and that is the reason why those expats are in the CARI building.

She is also alleged that these expats are being paid huge amounts more than the scientists from CARI that are seconded to the project. Contrary to these allegations, our investigation has also revealed that these expats are being paid in harmony with best international financial management practices, and that the scientists seconded to the project are only trainees, and will serve the institution and champion the cause for meaningful managerial and effective status, hereafter for future references.

The civil society group also want to emphatically clear here that the MOU between Africa Rice and the Ministry of Agriculture was signed by all parties and has been shared with the management of CARI and NaFAA.

"At this backdrop, the Consortium of Civil Society Organization of Liberia want to categorically clear here that the Central Agriculture Research Institute is not a political institution, but a Technical Research facility that is required to ensure that the proper due diligence is observed in all operations," the group stated in a press statement.

According to the group, documents in its possession show that claims by CARI that the management does not have copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), is false and misleading, and meant to damage the hard-earned reputation of Africa Rice and its Country Director, Mr. Inoussa Akintayo. "Documents in our possession also show that in the MOU, CARI is benefitting US$900 per month as contribution towards the purchase of fuel oil for the entity generator. And as we stand, the leadership of CARI through its OIC, Mrs. Paulette G. Findley, has already received three months of this allotment," the civil society group stated.

The civil society group: "Our investigation has also revealed that it has also been alleged by the OIC of CARI that two (2) vehicles are still in the possession of Africa Rice. Contrary to truth telling, only one (1) vehicle, which is a Toyota Hilux Pickup is in the possession of Africa Rice, and this vehicle was purchased by Africa Rice as regards to their previous project that ended June, 2020.

"Over the last few weeks, with deep remorse, the Consortium of Civil Society Organization of Liberia investigation established that Africa Rice is Rice and Fish Production Company, and its Country Director, Mr. Akintayo is a long time scientist, Agriculturalist and a Crops farmer. The project currently under review which allegations have been leveled against Mr. Akintayo, is an EU funded project with a 3.4million investment package with said named under: "Fish and Rice Integration Project." The Consortium of Civil Society Organization of Liberia also established that Mr. Akintayo owes it more to Liberia than any other Country. Holding to the fact that his wife and children are all here; in fact, his wife is a Liberian, and his children were all born in Liberia."

According to the group, Mr. Akintayo has always been in the position of exploring opportunities for many Liberians, in the areas of food production and fishery, as our investigation has established that the Ministry of Agriculture can relate to the many gains made by Mr. Akintayo.

The Consortium of Civil Society Organization of Liberia called on the management of CARI to turn down the politics, so as to allow the common good of the Liberian people to prevail over an individual interest.

"The Consortium of Civil Society Organization of Liberia is also calling on the President, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah to weed out all politicians or employees of CARI that put on destructive political garment against investors and donor partners as this will serve as a deterrent for other technical institutions and also calling on all well meaning Liberians and all donor partners of Africa Rice not to give credence to Madam Paulette G. Findley allegations against the Country Director, Mr. Inoussa Akintayo of Africa Rice."

They called on the CARI authority to exercise the required role and ensured that the proper due diligence is observed in all operations with the authority of Africa Rice, which we consider as the best practice for both institutions' co-existence.