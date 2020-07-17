Namibia: Action Shall Set You Free, Mr President

editorial

President Hage Geingob's speech on Sunday about the Fishrot funding of the Swapo Party was full of promise as he eloquently outlined his long-held thoughts on good governance and anti-corruption.

Geingob went to great pains to try and make the public understand that he personally published details of his wealth in the interest of transparency and high ethical standards; that he saved Namibia by reversing and blocking corruption schemes.

The president and Swapo have yet to realise the time has long passed when politicians can paint a rosy picture and citizens simply accept that "robust processes, systems and institutions" will sort out any mess.

As both former US president Abraham Lincoln and reggae great Bob Marley have made clear "you can fool some people sometimes, but you can't fool all the people all the time".

If our governance institutions were robust, why has corruption flourished among a few politicians and their crony besties who are living large on unexplained wealth?

It is commendable that Geingob disclosed his assets for scrutiny. But why has the president kept that process voluntary and not made it mandatory at least for politicians and top bureaucrats?

If the president wants robust transparency and accountability, why did he not put in place laws and systems, such as lifestyle audits, to detect graft among government officials and their cronies?

Under normal circumstances, Geingob would be praised for cancelling the N$7 billion new airport tender five years ago, a move he said saved Namibian taxpayers N$4 billion.

The question remains though: How was such a major project approved by Cabinet and awarded without transparency?

Why, five years later, has no one faced any disciplinary measures over the blatant corruption that Geingob said was at play?

After 30 years in power, the "processes, systems and institutions" aimed at detecting and eliminating corruption or abuse of power seem weak.

That is why there are growing misgivings.

How, amid the revelations of the Fishrot scandal, can government leaders sleep comfortably at night knowing they have underfunded good governance institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, whistleblower protection and the auditor general?

In fact, it is arguably worse: Laws and regulations aimed at transparency, such as giving the public access to information, have either been slow in coming, waterered down or totally absent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Sunday, Geingob admitted that the electoral law's requirements on disclosure of political funding took five years to materialise by November 2019.

Even then, the new regulations are weak and transparency is still missing in action.

The Namibian this week reported that the police shifted one of its foremost white-collar crime investigators, Nelius Becker, from a job he was eminently skilled at to a position of obscurity.

Becker led the Fishrot investigations at the ACC and left there frustrated at the inaction of his then bosses. It appears the Namibian Police are also not keen on robust detective work.

Mr President, that old adage remains pertinent: Action speaks louder than words.

Your personal exemplary acts are not good enough. Rather strengthen institutions to stop the rot.

It is not just about deterring corruption. It is also about the legacy Namibian leaders leave for generations to come. It is about securing a sound future for all, not just the few.

Until politicians understand that, Namibians would be best advised to internalise Bob Marley's "Get up, stand up, stand up for your rights!".

Marley's exhortation deals with leaders who tell only half the story by painting a rosy picture while promising rewards in the hereafter.

"Most people think Great God will come from the skies ... and make everybody feel high, but if you know what life is worth, you will look for yours on earth ... Don't give up the fight!"