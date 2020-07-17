Liberia: Jeety COVID-19 Free Meals Reach 200,000 Beneficiaries

The Jeety Trading Corporation COVID-19 hot cooked meal distribution has benefited 200,000 vulnerable and less fortunate Liberians, according to Indian Consul General to Liberia, Shri Upjit Singh Sachdeva, a.k.a. Jeety.

Mr. Sachdeva discloses that free food distribution this week brings to 200,000 plates of hot meals served to less-fortunate people across Monrovia and its environs. The distribution, which started nearly three months ago, has witnessed cooked food being delivered to children, elderly people, physically-challenged and people living with mental health, among others.

Jeety further reveals that though the financial cost attached to the ongoing food distribution is huge, he intends to continue the exercise until the Government of Liberia shall have declared Liberia a Coronavirus-freed country.

He notes that many ordinary Liberians depend on the free daily hot meal for their survival, so nothing will stop his company, Jeety Trading Corporation (directly involves in the food preparation) from moving on with the distribution to ensure Liberians stay home and stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Consul General, who operates a chain of building material stores across Liberia, says he has received many commendations from the general public every time the distribution team shows up in a community, expressing gratitude to him for the good work he is doing for the country especially, during the coronavirus pandemic.

He vows to continue working with the leadership of the less-fortunate Liberians to ensure something is seriously done about their plight.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Jeety warns people in the habit of selling the food to others to desist, as it is not meant for sale, but rather free of charge. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic here in March, the Indian Consul General to Liberia has continued to help less-fortunate people most of whom have no source of income to make a living.

He told the Voice of America recently in an interview that one of the greatest things human beings can do on earth is not to only love their fellowman but to also share whatsoever they have with those who cannot afford. Mr. Sachdevaprayed that God will continue to give him strength to provide humanitarian assistance to destitute and venerable populations as a means of helping them to desist from their bad habits and do something positive.

By Emmanuel Mondaye-Editing by Jonathan Browne

Please follow and like us: