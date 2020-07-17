Liberia: 'I will Resign if….''

17 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — Liberia’s Deputy House Speaker Prince KermueMoye has threatened to resign his post as Deputy Speaker if any documentation proves that he ever denounced his membership with the former ruling Unity Party (UP).

Mr. Moye's statement comes amid serious political discussions on social media by some of his critics from Bong County, suggesting that no lawmaker from the county has remained with a political upon ascending to the Legislature. But Moye challenges those making such claim to provide evidence that he left the Unity Party for any political party in the country.

Moey insists that he still maintains his membership with the Unity Party since he joined ranks with the party prior to his election as Representative of Jorquelleh District #2.

He states that he has always influenced the collaboration of other political parties with the UP without denouncing his membership with the party.

But he alleges that some of his critics have on countless occasions denounced their membership with their political parties during election periods, though he did not say who are those he is referring to.

According to Mr. Moye, he has always been a staunch partisan of the Unity Party despite the number of high ranked positions he continues to occupy at the Legislature. Deputy Speaker Moye terms the claim as a devil - minded idea from politicians.

