Zimbabwe: British Think Tank Forecasts Zanu-PF Victory in 2023

A British think tank has predicted that President Mnangagwa will romp to victory in the 2023 harmonised elections.

In its latest report, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) said Zanu PF will win the polls due to its dominance of the country's political landscape.

The EIU also forecast an advancement in Zimbabwe's economic performance anchored on improvements in power generation, agriculture and mining, among other factors.

"The next presidential and legislative elections are due in 2023," said the EIU. "We expect President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF to win, given their stranglehold on the political scene."

The EIU further noted: "From 2022 onwards, the economic crisis will slowly abate, driven by improvements in energy production and in agriculture and mining output. This will improve Zimbabwe's foreign reserves position, supporting the currency and moderating inflation."

President Mnangagwa won the previous elections in 2018 with 50,8 percent of the vote against 44,3 percent for Mr Nelson Chamisa of the MDC-Alliance.

Veteran opposition politician and lawyer Mr Obert Gutu agreed with the predication, saying President Mnangagwa and his ruling party were far ahead to compete with the opposition political parties.

He said the main challenge with opposition political activism was that it was now mainly social media-based and with less than 12 percent of Zimbabwe's population active on social media.

"Social media popularity does not necessarily translate to nationwide popularity amongst registered voters," said Mr Gutu.

"Zanu PF is efficient when it comes to mobilising and connecting with its political base, particularly the rural populace."

Political analyst Mr Rogers Pote said the ruling party has the ability to rise above adversity.

"In my view, that party in its various names over the years has never been as shambolic and directionless as it has been under Mr Chamisa," he said.

"It is now crystal clear the people of Zimbabwe know that Chamisa and (Tendai) Biti are responsible for inviting Western sanctions to the country that have resulted in untold suffering on the masses and are frustrating the country's access to get lines of credit and foreign direct investment."