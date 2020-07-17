Namibia: Oshakati Hospital Emergency Vehicles Unroadworthy

17 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

The Oshakati intermediate hospital in Oshana has revealed emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and buses, used for transporting patients from the region to referral hospitals in Windhoek, are unroadworthy and risky to drive.

According to impeccable hospital sources, requesting anonymity, all five emergency car license discs expired in 2016 and have not been renewed.

Drivers have been receiving traffic fines, which they feel could have been avoided if health ministry had maintained its fleet properly.

"We always get traffic fines, of which some we pay ourselves if the ministry takes long, avoiding warrants," one of the drivers confirmed to this publication.

Some emergency vehicle models used are as old as 2009 and the newly procured two are of 2015. A Nissan NV 350 ambulance is driven to Windhoek once a week from January to December, depending on emergencies.

When contacted for comment, executive director of health Ben Nangombe says the vehicles are roadworthy but have expired license discs.

He said he instructed the Oshana regional director to ensure the matter is resolved. Nangombe said his motto is to ensure they do the basic things right and that matters should be resolved promptly at regional level.

"We are in the business of saving lives and if the vehicles are not roadworthy and serviced on time, it will defeat the purpose of the whole ministry," he said.

He urged officials to develop the attitude of performing their duties because the head of office cannot micro-manage such basic things.

"If they cannot get the basic things right, what do they do in their offices daily? People in the region should do their job because of their responsibilities assigned to them. We cannot be embarrassing people," he explained.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.