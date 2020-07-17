Namibia: Oshakati Hospital Emergency Vehicles Unroadworthy

The Oshakati intermediate hospital in Oshana has revealed emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and buses, used for transporting patients from the region to referral hospitals in Windhoek, are unroadworthy and risky to drive.

According to impeccable hospital sources, requesting anonymity, all five emergency car license discs expired in 2016 and have not been renewed.

Drivers have been receiving traffic fines, which they feel could have been avoided if health ministry had maintained its fleet properly.

"We always get traffic fines, of which some we pay ourselves if the ministry takes long, avoiding warrants," one of the drivers confirmed to this publication.

Some emergency vehicle models used are as old as 2009 and the newly procured two are of 2015. A Nissan NV 350 ambulance is driven to Windhoek once a week from January to December, depending on emergencies.

When contacted for comment, executive director of health Ben Nangombe says the vehicles are roadworthy but have expired license discs.

He said he instructed the Oshana regional director to ensure the matter is resolved. Nangombe said his motto is to ensure they do the basic things right and that matters should be resolved promptly at regional level.

"We are in the business of saving lives and if the vehicles are not roadworthy and serviced on time, it will defeat the purpose of the whole ministry," he said.

He urged officials to develop the attitude of performing their duties because the head of office cannot micro-manage such basic things.

"If they cannot get the basic things right, what do they do in their offices daily? People in the region should do their job because of their responsibilities assigned to them. We cannot be embarrassing people," he explained.