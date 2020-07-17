Nigeria: Adamawa Communal Clash - Police Arrest 16 Persons, Recover Guns

17 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Daji Sani

Yola — The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 16 persons in connection with the communal clash in Guyuk and Lafiya in Lamurde Local Government Areas that claimed several lives and property.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued yesterday by the spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje.

The spokesman said the command has arrested 16 persons and recovered two guns and other dangerous weapons while enforcing the law in the affected areas.

"The command, while enforcing the law, apprehended one Alhaji Halilu Lafiya and 15 others in connection with the case and are all undergoing investigation

"The command calls on members of the public particularly those in Guyuk and Lafiya communities to remain calm and continue to give useful information to the police," he said.

Nguroje said the command has assured the public of its commitment to protect lives and property.

He said the police command also called on the people to stop taking laws into their hands.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.