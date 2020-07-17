Namibia: More Namibians in Europe to Be Flown Home

Close to 200 Namibians will be repatriated from Germany tonight, while more than 400 foreign nationals currently in Namibia will be flown back to Europe this weekend.

A Westair Aviation plane will leave Frankfurt tonight and arrive in Windhoek tomorrow morning for the exercise. It will then return to Frankfurt later that day with the 468 returning passengers.

West Air business development manager Frederico Ribeiro said Namibians in other countries started their long journey to get to Frankfurt for this flight earlier this week.

"It's difficult to say all the countries, however, Namibians from Cambodia, Japan, India, Canada, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, United Kingdom and so forth will be on this flight," Ribeiro said, adding that those traveling from Asia and Australia already began their journey to Germany on Wednesday.

Ribeiro said the majority of the 196 passengers being repatriated are either Namibian nationals, permanent residents, or on domicile status, while 31 of the passengers hold valid work permits in essential service companies.

Since Namibia declared a state of emergency in March, Westair has facilitated a number of intracontinental repatriation flights to return Namibians home amid global travel restrictions.

This subchapter flight will be the airline's first intercontinental endeavor.

"To date, a total of 2 344 citizens have been flown back to their respective countries with us," Ribeiro said.

Although Namibia's borders officially opened to tourists on Wednesday, Ribeiro said a stringent process is still in place for repatriation flights.

"At the moment, nothing has changed in this process. We still comply with making sure we do all formal applications as if this was a repatriation flight, until an official directive - set up in the Namibian Gazette - changes the way of ensuring the return of any person into Namibia," he said.

According to Ribeiro, this flight was inspired when the airline was approached by local travel agents to assist in setting up a flight for a number of people who wanted to return to work or back home in Europe.

"There was a lot of them here. We looked into this option thoroughly, and realised there was a substantial amount of people needing to leave.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Once calculations were made to bring the aircraft from Europe to pick up these passengers, we realised we could create a set up for an additional cost to ensure the plane would not fly empty," he said.

Upon arrival in Namibia, the incoming nationals will still be required to undergo 14-day quarantine, although this cost is no longer being covered by the government.

"Yes, quarantine is no longer government funded to every Namibian, however, there is a form that has been shared by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, that allows those who cannot afford the 14 day quarantine to apply for government assistance," Ribeiro explained.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula confirmed to The Namibian that the ministry is aware of the group coming in from Germany.

He said the group's quarantine accommodation is being facilitated through the ministry and that it has been arranged.

"This is not the first repatriation flight. We have done this before so we are doing it like we have done it the other times," he said.

Shangula could, however, not disclose where the passengers would be quarantined.

"I cannot disclose that information as people fear being harassed," he said.