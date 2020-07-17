Namibia: Miller Wins Second Cycling Title

ALEX Miller won his second cycling title in less than a week when he pipped Drikus Coetzee to the post in the Food Lovers Market Individual Time Trial series.

After winning the national mountain bike title on Sunday, Miller beat Coetzee by 14 seconds in the fourth and final race of the time trial series on Wednesday to win the overall series with 1050 points ahead of Coetzee's 1010 points.

Miller won three of the races and Coetzee one, but there was little to choose between them throughout the series, with Miller's combined best times for the Dobra and Matchless routes being only 15 seconds faster than Coetzee.

"After my race on Sunday I wasn't sure how my legs would feel, but then again I just did it because I enjoy riding on the time trial bike that Mannie (Heymans) has been letting me use and I just like to test myself against Drikus our national time trial champion," Miller said after Wednesday's race.

"I still enjoy mountain bike racing more, but the time trial provides really good training to sustain a high power and definitely benefits the mountain bike training. The cycling scene in Namibia is so small and I think it's really important to do everything and to just do it for the enjoyment," he added.

It is the fourth year that the series has taken place, growing from about 50 participants to 137 on Wednesday and Miller said it was great for the sport.

"From the first race to now we have seen the numbers grow which is really positive to see. More people are becoming aware of this and taking part which is really important for the growth of the sport," he said.

Coetzee said he enjoyed the series and the challenge posed by Miller.

"The series was very good this year. What I liked about this year was that Alex came to give me a good challenge especially on Matchless because he's the better climber, but on the flats it gave me a chance to take that time again, so I think the two options with two races on Matchless and two on the bypass suits everyone better," he said.

"I won the previous three editions of the series and it has grown a lot since then, so I'd like to thank Food Lovers Market for organising such an incredible series, and everyone else who was involved in making it possible," he added.

The junior men's category was even closer with Hugo Hahn and Bergran Jensen both finishing on 1030 points, but Hahn took the title by 32 seconds, with a best combined time of 57:41 compared to Jensen's 58:13.

Michelle Vorster, though, reigned supreme in the elite women's category after winning all four races in the series. She won with a total of 1050 points, while Michelle Doman pipped Melissa Hinz to second place. They both finished on 950 points, but Doman's best combined time of 1:08:23 was 15 seconds faster than Hinz's 1:08:38.

Ingram Cuff won the sub veteran men's category with 1050 points, followed by Horst Neumann on 990 and Christian Bean on 950, while Hans du Toit won the veteran men's category with 1050 points, followed by Cobus Smit (990) and Fana Lambert (870).

Louis Peens won the master men's category with 1050 points, followed by Nick du Plessis (1010) and Tiaan Nel (930), while Jean Marais won the grand master men's category with 1050 points, followed by Johan Penderis (990) and Justin Ellis (950).

James du Preez won the mountain bike men's category, Daniel Hahn won the u16 boys, Roger Suren the u14 boys, Nathan Chase the u12 boys and Micah Chase the u10 boys categories.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Monique du Plessis won the junior women's category with 1050 points, followed by Corrilly Yates on 1010, while Benita Kasch won the sub veteran women's category with 1050 points, followed by Nicola Fester (970) and Maike Bochert (930).

Anneke Steenkamp won the veteran women's category with 1030 points, followed by Sandra Lippert (1010) and Adelle de la Rey (990), while Mandy Huysamen won the master women's category in 1050, followed by Karin Brockmann (1010) and Janda Nel (930).

Carolin Janik won the MTB women category with 1050 points, while Benita Gtraf won the grand master women's category with 1050 points.

Ada Kahl won the u16 girls category, Delsia Janse van Vuuren won the u14 girls, Rosemarie Thiel the u12 girls and Anne Cramer the u10 girls.

The complete results are available at raceday.events