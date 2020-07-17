Zimbabwe: Division One Clubs Meet Today

THE ZIFA Northern Region Division One executive will this afternoon meet their clubs to discuss how they can disburse the Covid-19 relief funds they received from ZIFA.

The league received $1.6 million from the mother body to cushion their clubs during these trying times.

The money is part of the US$1.8 million football rescue package from Fifa and CAF.

"We are grateful to ZIFA for allocating us some funds for Covid-19 relief and we are going to make sure that our affiliates get something," said Northern Region chairman, Martin Kweza.

"This is a national cause and we hope the money will go a long way in helping the clubs, which are already struggling.

"We received the package on Tuesday and we need to distribute it early so that it gets to its intended recipients, who are the clubs.

"Covid-19 affected everyone and we remain hopeful that we will get the opportunity to have the league starting when things settle.

"We are going to see how the contracts will be dealt with as we have some players whose contracts may have lapsed so we might need to extend them.

"We will follow government directives, in terms of the resumption of sport."

Meanwhile, FC Prisons have paid their appeal fee to the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League.

The former Premiership club paid $30 000 through their chairman, Tendayi "Zulu" Chaponda.

They were thrown out of Division One, and replaced by Golden Eagles, who had finished second, after authorities said they had failed to pay their affiliation fees in time.

However, Prisons argued it was unfair to throw them out just days after they had deposited $8 700 into the league's coffers.

The club, who have employed a number of footballers who are now working with the country's Prisons and Correctional Services, also argue they have contributed immensely to the industry of the game through giving their players and coaching staff secure jobs.