Zimbabwe: 8 More Escape From Quarantine

Eight more returnees have escaped from Mushagashe Quarantine Centre, bringing to 15 the number of people who have escaped from Covid-19 quarantine centres in the province over the past two weeks.

This comes after police, acting on a tip-off from the local community, recently apprehended Hebert Marongere (48) of Chipinda in Zaka, who was among the first group of seven people who absconded from Mushagashe and Rupangwana in Chiredzi.

Marongere escaped with six others from the quarantine centre last week, while another returnee escaped from Rupangwana last week.

He is the only escapee to be accounted for so far among the first group of seven to flee from voluntary quarantine.

Covid-19 provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimai yesterday said police had launched a manhunt for the eight escapees.

He identified the escapees as Michael Vereya (25) of Gutu, Rhumba Chisedza (33) of Masvingo, Troy Nkala (25), Professor Moyo (25), Wonderful Hazamwe (23) all from Chikombedzi, Emmanuel (28) and Nyasha (23) Manyanye both from Zaka and James Zimwara (28) of Charumbira in Masvingo.

"Police are hunting for the eight who escaped from Mushagashe on Wednesday, they have activated all systems so that they are tracked and brought back into mandatory quarantine," said Mr Irimai.