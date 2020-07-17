Zimbabwe: National Associations Apply for Govt Funds

17 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

FOLLOWING the launch of the Government Covid-19 relief package, national associations have begun applying for the funds on behalf of their top athletes.

Last week, the Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation launched a $10 million package to help athletes.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, said they were happy some of their athletes will get assistance during this difficult time.

"We have tasked the Athletes Commission to lead in the selection process," he said.

"As you noticed in the IAAF/World Athletics grant, the Athletes Commission played a role by selecting and disqualifying athletes.

"That task team is headed by chairman Cuthbert Nyasango. They will present to NAAZ the names who we will then forward to SRC for approval."

Tennis Zimbabwe have also applied on behalf of all their Davis Cup players and top junior players.

TZ administrator, Cliff Nhokwara, said they have submitted the applications to the relevant bodies.

"It is specifically meant for players and we have done the applications for individual players who participate in international competitions on the ATP," he said.

"It also covers our girls, who are junior participants in the ITF continental.

"We have applied for the elite and top juniors.

"It is a subsidy to claim for transportation, hotels and meals, so we have submitted for all the Davis Cup players and the players who were set to play at the Africa Junior Championships and ITF Championships."

Zimbabwe Rugby Union chief executive, Sifiso Made, said they were still in the process of submitting their application.

"We are applying for the Cheetahs, they are the ones that fall in the category that was mentioned, and they were affected considering that they were meant to play in the Olympic qualifier," he said.

Rainbow Amateur Netball League clubs said they were liaising with the Zimbabwe Netball Association on how they can tap on to the resources for their clubs and athletes.

League secretary-general, Moses Gukurume, said he will give further details after the completion of the meetings.

